VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VOXX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $200.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $125.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,462.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,470,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,115,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 371,996 shares of company stock worth $3,469,827. 41.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.