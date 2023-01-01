Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

WMT stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

