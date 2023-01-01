Waltonchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.05 million and $1.40 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,553,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,578,341 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

