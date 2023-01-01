Waltonchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.05 million and $1.40 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002767 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,553,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,578,341 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
