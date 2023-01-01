Wanchain 24-Hour Volume Tops $832,469.09 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.26 million and approximately $832,469.09 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007692 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

