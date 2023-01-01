Wanchain Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.13 million and approximately $861,383.76 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00057784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007648 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000228 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

