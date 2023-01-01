WAXE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $121,337.71 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $41.40 or 0.00250111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $121,337.71 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAXE has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

