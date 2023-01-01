WeBuy 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.98 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $510.33 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for approximately $11.66 or 0.00070218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00462377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.74 or 0.02918371 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.41 or 0.29587383 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

