Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Stake Raised by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

