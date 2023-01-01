Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Up 29.6% in December

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,920,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE WY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 3,166,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,420. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

