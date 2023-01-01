WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $252.62 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $252.62 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for $4.09 or 0.00024650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

