WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Position Trimmed by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 4.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.96% of WNS worth $37,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WNS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WNS by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in WNS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 56,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

