World Mobile Token (WMT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $930,143.00

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $49.90 million and approximately $930,143.00 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00057089 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007623 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003147 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,738,954 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.