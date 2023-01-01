WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 564,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

WUXIF opened at $10.71 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

