Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.13.

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,637 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

