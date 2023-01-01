XYO Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $39.83 million and $562,454.67 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00038085 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00227266 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00301761 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $623,038.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.