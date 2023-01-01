YUSD Stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC on exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.18 million and $121,005.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00087077 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $89,829.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

