Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

ZION opened at $49.16 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

