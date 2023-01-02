10,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Purchased by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UCO. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.