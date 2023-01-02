3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.8% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.87. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

