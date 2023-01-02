4,658 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 406.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $72.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

