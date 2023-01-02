8,300 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.56. 2,079,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,840,945. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

