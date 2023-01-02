8,591 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,300 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

