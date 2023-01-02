89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at $68,508,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get 89bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 683,232 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,729,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in 89bio by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 556,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 331,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

89bio Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ETNB. Raymond James boosted their price target on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of ETNB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,595. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.