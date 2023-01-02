Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Short Interest Up 14.9% in December

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 15,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ABT traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $109.79. 135,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,863. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.