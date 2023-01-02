ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.57 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ABCMETA has a market cap of $28.57 million and $13,116.44 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038278 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00228779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00030202 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,328.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

