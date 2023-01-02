Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abiomed

Abiomed Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 23.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 5.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $381.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

