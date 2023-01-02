Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 699,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 147,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 9,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 99,651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

IAF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,467. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

