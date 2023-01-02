Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abri SPAC I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. CVI Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abri SPAC I by 12.6% during the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abri SPAC I by 1.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Abri SPAC I Stock Performance

ASPA stock remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Abri SPAC I has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

About Abri SPAC I

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

