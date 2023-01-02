Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $266.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $416.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

