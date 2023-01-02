Achain 24 Hour Volume Hits $134,257.54 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $134,257.54 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00027252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004432 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004337 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.