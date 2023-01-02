Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of ACU stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

