Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Up 18.8% in December

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Agiliti

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,815,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,706,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after buying an additional 415,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 231,690 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agiliti Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of AGTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,792. Agiliti has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

