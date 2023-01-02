Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) COO Buys $79,592.50 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

