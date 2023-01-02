Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.93. 15,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.43. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on ADC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 750,647 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,927,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

