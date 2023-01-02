Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

