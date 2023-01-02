Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $39.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00066968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003312 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,359,852,309 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,654,180 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

