Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BIRD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allbirds to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 131.6% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Allbirds stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,418. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

