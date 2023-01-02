Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.80 on Monday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.