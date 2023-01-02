Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC opened at $9.80 on Monday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $13.34.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
