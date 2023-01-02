Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $65.28 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

