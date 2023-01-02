Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 433,479 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 6.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.28% of Chubb worth $215,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CB traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.52. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $223.05. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

