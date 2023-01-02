Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 4,999 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 0.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle Price Performance

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,932,482 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $216.86. 45,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,885. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

