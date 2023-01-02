Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,525 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 4.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $150,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.95. 298,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,589,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

