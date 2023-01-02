Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 426 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 1.2 %

CTAS traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $451.62. 11,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

