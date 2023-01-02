Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,459 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $18,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,502,000 after buying an additional 230,501 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,183,000 after buying an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,306,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

