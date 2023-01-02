Alta Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $263.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,727. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.38. The company has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

