Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,871 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SHW traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $353.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.