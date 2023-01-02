Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up approximately 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $35,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 623,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,681,000 after buying an additional 34,356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 101.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 281,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,897,000 after buying an additional 32,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.69. 6,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,675. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average of $190.75. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,678.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.