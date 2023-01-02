Amaze World Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.97 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00005045 BTC on popular exchanges. Amaze World has a total market cap of $29.97 million and approximately $2,556.45 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

