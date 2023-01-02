AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
AMCON Distributing Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE DIT traded down $8.00 on Monday, reaching $181.00. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.44.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
