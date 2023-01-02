AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE DIT traded down $8.00 on Monday, reaching $181.00. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.44.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

