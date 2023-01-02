Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.13.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $79.48 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Amedisys’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $5,736,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

